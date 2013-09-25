BucketFeet: Sneaker Works of Art

Image zoom

An amazing pair of shoes can be called a work of art, and at BucketFeet they actually are. The company transformed the idea of simple white sneakers into mobile art pieces by allowing various artists to "paint" and design their motifs on them. Buy them, and the story of the artist comes in your package. Colorful, fun and totally perfect for fall -- who's in? Scoop 'em up starting at $65 at bucketfeet.com.

—Thomas Waller