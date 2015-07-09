There's a Simple Reason Why Celebs Are Obsessed with Bucket Bag Backpacks This Summer

Summer's all about carefree, easy-breezy (yet chic!) style. Embroidered sundresses, flowy blouses, cutoff shorts, espadrilles, and embellished sandals capture the mood especially well—but when it comes to an everyday handbag (read: not a beach tote) it's a different story.

You want something light and easy to carry—and you really need a good enough reason to retire your go-to luxe designer bag for the season. Queue the bucket bag backpack, summer's easiest wear-anywhere accessory perfect for days spent running errands, swiping in and out of subway turnstiles, and going through airport security (not to mention snapping a hands-free #selfie).

Still not convinced? This on-the-go style is beloved by some of our favorite celebs, like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya Coleman, and Kylie Jenner (above, from left), all of whom carried the Elizabeth and James "Cynnie" bag (shopbop.com for similar styles) over their shoulders for days out and about. Read on to shop more of our favorites!

1. Tory Burch, $487; toryburch.com. 2. Simone Camille, $321; shopbop.com. 3. Rebecca Minkoff, $148; rebeccaminkoff.com. 4. Elizabeth and James, $545; cusp.com. 5. Fossil, $168; nordstrom.com. 6. Halston Heritage, $495; bloomingdales.com. 7. Deux Lux, $98; nordstrom.com. 8. Steve Madden, $108; nordstrom.com.

Shop the style pictured at top: Opening Ceremony, $545; shopbop.com.

