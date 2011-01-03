Bryce Dallas Howard Poses for Kate Spade

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard landed a modeling job as the face of Kate Spade's spring 2011 campaign. Howard, the 29-year-old daughter of Ron Howard who starred in Hereafter, The Village, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, is the first celebrity to star to pose for the label in the brand's 18-year history (and it's her first campaign, too). She perfects the playful, colorful aspects of the label in the photographs, posing with a bullhorn while draped in Kate Spade clothes, bracelets, shoes and bags. For more Bryce Dallas Howard style, check out some of her most memorable red-carpet looks in the gallery.

