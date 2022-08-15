Bryce Dallas Howard Was Paid "So Much Less" Than Chris Pratt for the 'Jurassic World' Movies

In 2018, when fans learned about the significant pay gap between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who both got top billing for the Jurassic World trilogy, it was reported that she was going to earn approximately $8 million less after the dust settled on the dinosaur epics. However, in a new interview with Insider, Howard explains that it was actually much worse, but adds that Pratt ensured that through other avenues — like toy sales and licensing the Jurassic Park brand to theme parks — the two would come out with equal paychecks in the end.

"The reports were so interesting, because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," she said of the initial news. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

Howard went on to say that Pratt was invaluable in helping close that pay gap, using other means to find ways to get Howard more cash. In the end, she says she was thankful for everything that he did and that she ended up making much more money from ancillary revenue than she did from actually making the films.

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" she explained. "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."

Deadline reports that after its U.S. release in June 2015, the first Pratt-Howard Jurassic World would go on to gross over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, Fallen Kingdom, made over $1.3 billion, this year's Dominion has earned over $974 million so far.