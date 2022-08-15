News Bryce Dallas Howard Was Paid "So Much Less" Than Chris Pratt for the 'Jurassic World' Movies But Pratt made sure that in the end, everything leveled out. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images For CTAOP In 2018, when fans learned about the significant pay gap between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who both got top billing for the Jurassic World trilogy, it was reported that she was going to earn approximately $8 million less after the dust settled on the dinosaur epics. However, in a new interview with Insider, Howard explains that it was actually much worse, but adds that Pratt ensured that through other avenues — like toy sales and licensing the Jurassic Park brand to theme parks — the two would come out with equal paychecks in the end. "The reports were so interesting, because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," she said of the initial news. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set." Bryce Dallas Howard Says Consignment Shopping Finally Made Fashion Fun Howard went on to say that Pratt was invaluable in helping close that pay gap, using other means to find ways to get Howard more cash. In the end, she says she was thankful for everything that he did and that she ended up making much more money from ancillary revenue than she did from actually making the films. "What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" she explained. "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie." Deadline reports that after its U.S. release in June 2015, the first Pratt-Howard Jurassic World would go on to gross over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, Fallen Kingdom, made over $1.3 billion, this year's Dominion has earned over $974 million so far. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit