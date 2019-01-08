Bryan Cranston Is Under Fire for His Latest Role as a Disabled Man

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Though we’ve no doubt made progress when it comes to inclusion in Hollywood (good luck trying to cast Scarlett Johansson as a transgender man and/or Asian cyborg in 2019), it’s hardly gold stars across the board.

Most recently, Bryan Cranston (he was in that show about meth, remember?) was called out for his portrayal of a quadriplegic man in upcoming drama The Upside (a remake of France’s The Intouchables). Playing opposite Kevin Hart (so already one strike in on the “is this problematic?” scale), Cranston told Yahoo Movies UK that he was “very aware that an able-bodied person is sitting in a wheelchair” during the filming. Should the role have maybe gone to someone who actually sits in a wheelchair? Well, the Breaking Bad alum would like to leave that decision to the studios.

“The real business dynamic of that is the choice of the studios to try to see if they can make an investment into a film that could bring a return, so that wasn’t part of my decision making,” he said, noting, “But I think it points out the lack of diversity in disabled actors and the lack of opportunity in order to be even considered to play the lead role in a film like this.”

Cranston makes a fair point, but one that’s a bit surprising considering his relationship with Bad’s RJ Mitte, who played the actor’s son for five years. Mitte has Cerebral Palsy, and is one of the few working actors who suffers from the disorder. Where Bad was progressive in casting an actor who actually shared the affliction of his character, Cranston asks, “Are there any actors who have reached any kind of star status to be able to be considered? I think by not coming up with an answer to that is the answer to that. There is a dearth of opportunity for actors with a disability.”

Twitter agreed that the status-driven casting process was part of the problem, leaving little room for disadvantaged lesser-knowns to break into the industry.

That's part of the issue. There are disabled actors but no disabled stars and studios don't want to bet on an unknown. Their fear makes it harder for marginalized actors to break through to stardom and that's why we get ScarJo playing trans/asian. https://t.co/CJkqCFAzuu — Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconn) January 7, 2019

it feels like studios have no problem profiting off the pain of marginalized people and being called brave for telling their story but they don't actually want to empower them by giving them, you know, jobs and success. so they stay marginalized. — Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconn) January 7, 2019

As someone with influence in the industry & clearly an affinity for #disability perhaps @bryancranston could insist that there are #disabled cast & crew members in his #inclusion rider for all future productions, ya know, just as a business decision. https://t.co/OaMBv7MizI — Shannon Murray (@Shannonemurray) January 8, 2019

Disabled actor are often overlooked and it is woefully clear that from and accessibility point for view both film and TV are failing massively. When can we stop all The woke virtue signalling and have a real discussion about this issue? https://t.co/gNI7PlTSkr — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) January 8, 2019

Bryan Cranston is trending for being cast as a quadriplegic man. I see lots of people defending him, saying it's his job as an actor. As a disabled actor myself, let me point out that such roles are the ONLY roles disabled actors would be considered for... yet we still aren't. — Ally Craig (@mr_craig) January 8, 2019

Still, many maintained their conviction that it's an actor's job to be someone they aren't and that the conversation about inclusion has taken a step too far.

New rule: @BryanCranston is only allowed to play Bryan Cranston in movies.



That should keep everybody happy!#BryanCranston — Gary (@upthegary) January 8, 2019

Bryan Cranston is being criticized for playing a quadriplegic. It was not long ago that we were half-jokingly saying "eventually people will even be mad about stuff like that!"



Welcome to eventually. — neontaster (@neontaster) January 8, 2019

Y’all coming for Bryan Cranston for ACTING as a disabled person? Who’s next? Coming for Sir Patrick Stewart for playing Professor X? pic.twitter.com/o9QAF0CTMi — Giselle Valdez (@itsgissel) January 8, 2019