Bruno Mars Has Been Offered Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show Spot

Bruno Mars has been offered the headliner spot for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in Santa Clara, California, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The pop star previously fronted the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show in 2014 with a guest appearance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Before being usurped by Katy Perry’s turn at this year’s big game, Mars’ performance was the most-watched halftime show ever. This year, Mars’ profile rose even higher thanks to Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” on which the 29-year-old Hawaii native contributed vocals. (He also participated in a fake Twitter beef with Ed Sheeran.)

Reps for Mars and the NFL did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. Super Bowl 50 will take place on Feb. 7, 2016.

