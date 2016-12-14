Bruno Mars's Carpool Karaoke Is the Dance Party We Need Right Now

It has been quite the challenging week already and we need nothing more than a dance party to literally shake all our troubles away. Bruno Mars always puts us in the best mood, thus it was no surprise that his Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday night was brimming with all the fun we needed.

The Grammy Award winner and soon-to-be Grammys host took to the streets of L.A., turning it up to Mars's hit songs including "Grenade", "Uptown Funk", "24K Magic", and "Locked Out Of Heaven". But jamming wasn't the only thing on the agenda, as the conversation quickly turned to fashion. "If I was wearing that level of silk, I think I'd be happy," stated Corden of Mars's signature, statement-making looks." If I could dress like that, all day every day, I'd just be over the moon." The Hawaii-born crooner's response? "I think you can. You don't want that on your skin?" We certainly do!

And when it comes to his hats, Mars has made them his signature because of his curly hair—which he has a hard time styling. The duo tried on a trio of designs including a top hat and gold sequined cap. Clearly, the twosome are pure hilarity when they're together.

✨tooOoOoOniiiiIiiIIiiight ✨#BrunoCarpool A photo posted by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

Mars definitely sprinkled a little 24K Magic over our lives. We can't wait to see who Corden chooses next.