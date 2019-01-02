All Five of Bruce Willis's Daughters Posed for a Rare Photo Together

I see … Willises.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer, 30, celebrated the new year with a tribute to her younger sisters — all four of them.

“The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity,” she captioned a photo of the five Willis gals. “Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come."

She continued, "You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn’t ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever. Love, Your Big Sister.”

From left to right are Tallulah, 24, Evelyn, 4, Mabel, 6, Rumer, and Scout, 27. Tallulah and Scout are both Moore’s children, while Evelyn and Mabel are Willis’s from his second marriage to model Emma Heming.



Though dynamics have changed through the years, all the Willis daughters seem tight as ever — and Demi is still close pals with ex-husband Bruce.

Talk about a modern family.