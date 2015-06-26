See Bruce Willis Play With Two Youngest Daughters in This Adorable Family Snap

This is too cute! Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming-Willis, shared a sweet snap on Instagram that shows the actor playing with their two young daughters, Mabel, 3, and Evelyn, 1, in the backyard of their home. In the family photo, Willis is seen spraying his wife with a hose as their little girls happily look on.

"Summer summer summer time," Heming-Willis captioned the 'gram, referencing the lyrics of Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff's hit 1991 track, "Summertime."

Willis is also dad to daughters, Rumer, 26, Scout, 23, and Tallulah, 21, whom he had with Demi Moore.

Check out the too-adorable picture below.

Summer summer summer time 🎶🎤🎶 A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jun 24, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

