"Call Me Caitlyn": Bruce Jenner Introduces "Her" to the World

Jun 01, 2015

Meet "Her."

Bruce Jenner introduced the world to Caitlyn, the Olympian's female identity, on the new cover of Vanity Fair on Monday.

Jenner, 65, wears her hair in loose curls and poses in a white bustier corset in her first portrait since transitioning from male to female.

"If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, 'You just blew your entire life,' " she tells Vanity Fair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has chronicled her journey with TV specials, first in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer in April and later on the E! reality show.

Vanity Fair hits stands June 9.

