Brrrrr! The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Hits Hollywood: Watch 8 Celebs Getting Dunked

Ever since the #ALSIceBucketChallenge began to go viral a couple of weeks ago, we've been waiting for it to catch on in Hollywood—and thanks to challenges from Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Fallon, and more, it did!

In case you're unfamiliar with the movement, it all began when Pete Frates, a 29-year-old former Boston College baseball player, challenged both friends and celebrities to pour a bucket of ice their heads to help raise money for the disease from which he's been suffering from since 2012. The rest is viral history. Since picking up speed, the challenge has raised $13.3 million in donations since July 29, up significantly from last year during the same period.

This weekend, many celebrities participated in the challenge to raise money for the debilitative disease more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s, and the Instagram videos they posted are priceless. From Taylor Swift and Jaime King to Lena Dunham, Oprah, and Kerry Washington, scroll down to watch eight videos of celebrities getting iced for a great cause.

1. Taylor Swift and Jaime King not only accepted the challenge from King's husband Kyle Newman, Ingrid Michaelson, and Lily Aldrige, they also gathered a large group to participate, too! For everyone in the video, they donated $100 each.

3!!!! A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 16, 2014 at 2:32pm PDT

2. Accepting the challenge from Tyler Perry, Ben Affleck recruited his wife Jennifer Garner to dump the bucket over his head. In retaliation, he pulled her into the pool!

3. Lena Dunham donned her best red bathing suit to accept the Taylor Swift and Jaime King's challenge! "They got me with that ice bucket challenge," she captioned.

They got me with that Ice Bucket Challenge A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Aug 17, 2014 at 6:50am PDT

4. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the singer got dressed up to stoically pour the water over her head.

#IceBucketChallenge #ALS #SharePainShowCompassion I nominate Adele, Michael Rapino, Vincent Herbert, and Arthur Fogel #RichPeople A video posted by @ladygaga on Aug 18, 2014 at 5:25am PDT

5. Nominated by Taylor Swift and Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez recruited her team to donate too, but not before she dumped the icy water on her head.

Accepted!!!! @ryanseacrest @taylorswift my whole team is donating! 💜 A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 16, 2014 at 4:27pm PDT

6. Dressed up as Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington accepted the challenge on behalf of the cast of Scandal, which was nominated by the Grey's Anatomy crew.

7. Chloe Grace Moretz made she was near a pool before dumping the frigid water over head!

ALS ice bucket challenge!! I nominate @teddysphotos #EdSheeran @ingridmichaelson and @jamieblackley 24 hours to respond! #IceBucketChallenge thank you @lianaliberato for the nomination A video posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 15, 2014 at 12:02pm PDT

8. Gayle King gleefully dumped the ice bucket over her best friend Oprah's head in the name of ALS.

I challenge #StevenSpielberg, #HelenMirren and @DayalManish. In the name of ALS... A video posted by Oprah (@oprah) on Aug 15, 2014 at 7:19pm PDT

9. Nina Dobrev went for a dramatic taping, filming her ice bucket challenge in slow motion!

Challenge accepted. If you're gonna go in , you gotta go ALLLLLLL in. #ALS A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Aug 17, 2014 at 12:47pm PDT

10. Forget about an ice bucket, Chris Pratt chose to take a different spin on the challenge.

11. Emmy Rossum made sure to put on a bikini before participating in the movement.

12. Accepting the challenge from Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev, Cara Delevingne braved the icy water in a bathroom.

#alsicebucketchallenge @selenagomez @ninadobrev A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 17, 2014 at 11:37pm PDT

13. A little ice couldn't dim Lily Collins' smile! She took the challenge like a champ.

Thanks @kevinzegers1984! I accept your ALS challenge. I nominate Nat Wolff, @sukiwaterhouse and @lianaweston for the #IceBucketChallenge. Good luck guys!... A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Aug 16, 2014 at 11:34am PDT

14. Hailee Steinfeld got doused big brother Griffin, and in turn challenged him to get iced.

#ALSICEBUCKETCHALLENGE Accepted! Thanks @kyle_newman. Not only did I do it, but I am donating to the ALS Foundation as well. I nominate @austinmahone #RebelWilson and @griffinsteinfeld :) A video posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Aug 16, 2014 at 4:52pm PDT

To learn more about ALS and to donate to the cause, head to alsa.org.

Plus, check out more about great causes that celebrities are supporting.