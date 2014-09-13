Browse 100 Celebrities Wearing Stella McCartney In Honor of the Designer's Birthday

Happy birthday, Stella McCartney! The designer, whose creations have been spotted on and off the red carpet, rings in her 43rd year today. Despite being high-profile, McCartney remains faithful to her own beliefs—she refuses to use leather or fur in her clothing and accessories. "Our company wants to be efficient yet ethically conscious, and it's exciting how the artisans we work with rise to the task," she told us last year. Hear, hear!

From Keira Knightley to Cameron Diaz, see 100 celebrities wearing Stella McCartney.