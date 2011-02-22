Brooklyn Decker's Just Go With It Style

Brooklyn Decker may appear alongside style star Jennifer Aniston in the new romantic comedy Just Go With It, but her style is all her own. The 23-year-old model-turned-actress favors brightly-colored pumps with her curve-hugging dresses. Decker, who is married to tennis superstar Andy Roddick, wore a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress with plum Brian Atwood shoes for the New York premiere of the film before stopping in Las Vegas to celebrate her spread in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wearing a blue sequin wrap dress with peach pumps (she landed the cover last year). Over the weekend, Decker jetted to Berlin with castmates Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, where she wore a halter-style purple gown and red shoes by Max Mara, as well as a caramel dress with cerulean blue heels. Her style is colorful, and we're sure to see more of her on the red carpet soon enough—her next gig is starring in the movie Battleship with Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Alexander Skarsgård, out next year.

