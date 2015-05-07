Brooklyn Decker Debuts Her Budding Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Now this is what you call making an entrance. Just three days after announcing to the world that she and husband Andy Roddick are expecting their first child together, Brooklyn Decker and her baby bump made their red carpet debut last night. The Sports Illustrated model was at the 10th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala with her beau, who hosted the event.

Decker looked positively glowing as she showcased her barely there belly in a navy blue silk frock, which she paired with blue-and-white gingham print Miu Miu pumps and a bold red lip. The gala was held at Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, and even included a performance by the couple's friend Elton John. The mom-to-be shared the experience with her followers on Instagram.

Our friend Elton has supported the @arfoundation for the last 15 years. Coming to Austin to perform at the #ARFGala2015 for 6 of those years.. Words can't express the amount of gratitude we have for this man. A video posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklynddecker) on May 4, 2015 at 10:26pm PDT

"Our friend Elton has supported the @arfoundation for the last 15 years. Coming to Austin to perform at the #ARFGala2015 for 6 of those years ... Words can't express the amount of gratitude we have for this man," she captioned the short clip. Watch it above, plus see more celebrity mom red carpet style in our gallery:

