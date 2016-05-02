Brooklyn Decker's 7-Month Old Son's Latest Milestone Is as Teeny-Tiny as It Gets

It doesn’t take much to get 29-year-old actress and model Brooklyn Decker to smile. As we learned at the Season 2 premiere of Grace and Frankie in L.A. Sunday night—Decker portrays Mallory Hanson, Jane Fonda’s daughter, on the show—the beauty has learned to appreciate the small things since giving birth to her and husband Andy Roddick’s first child, Hank, last September. So much so that even the slightest sign of little Hank’s growth is considered a major milestone.

“He’s seven months and he’s clapping, which is a huge deal. He’s clapping. He’s smiling. It’s wonderful,” she told InStyle. “It’s like the littlest things get you so excited. You’re like, ‘They smile—they’re the smartest person that’s ever lived.’ So that’s the phase I’m in right now.”

Decker’s post-birth phase has also caused her to take to social media to share what it’s like to undertake one of motherhood’s greatest challenges: breastfeeding. Last week, the actress hilarious expressed her state of stress as she attempted to do the deed while traveling and leaving her baby for the first time.

First time leaving baby. It's only 1 night & doesn't make sense to fly him back & forth. I'm a mess.



Moms: booze is my only solution,right? — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

And do you pump in your seat on the flight?? Or the bathroom?? #Spiraling. — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

2 mechanical delays. Told we could de-plane. I did. Pumped in the bathroom. Returned 15 min later. Flight closed. Deeeeep breaths. — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

WHO LETS PASSENGERS OFF, THEN CLOSES THE GATE SHORTLY AFTER?!? *GULPS WINE* MISSES BABY *SOBS* — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

Them:"We're sorry for the mechanical delay"

Me: Understandable

Them:"Another issue. Bringing a mechanic on. Passengers can leave & return" — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

Me: run to pump because we're already delayed almost 2 hours. I pump in bathroom. Return to gate. Plane is there..



"Sorry. Gates closed" — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

And I repeat-this is the FIRST TIME leaving my baby. I don't know why I'm sharing all of this. I'm just livid. And tweeting. Whilst drinking — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

As women and as moms we try to do it all but it sure ain't easy. — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

Crazy thing is I got off to pump thinking "I don't want to offend the guy next to me" But why? He probably sucked a boob too. #winemusings — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016

So how does she feel about the newfound responsibility? “It’s just that life is on a different wavelength. It just becomes a little bit more of a logistical challenge,” she added. “But with that, you know that when you go into it, right? It’s really wonderful, but it’s like, ‘Oh, this is my new life and I operate in a new way.’ So it’s a bit of an adjustment. It’s a really wonderful change. It really is.”

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler