Brooklyn Decker Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Adorable Selfie

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
Brooklyn Decker's baby bump has popped! The mother-to-be shared a selfie on her Instagram account last night, revealing her growing tummy in the most adorable way possible. In the snap, Decker is sporting a red plaid button-down knotted over a tight black shirt that perfectly accentuates her family's coming addition.

She topped off her look with a festive red, white, and blue #PimpinJoy snapback hat in the 'gram, which she captioned: "The tot and I #pimpinjoy !!!"

The tot and I #pimpinjoy !!! @radioamy @mrbobbybones

A photo posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

Decker and her husband Andy Roddick announced that they were expecting their first child last month via Instagram, when the model posted a picture with her hands on her barely-there bump. We can't wait until her burgeoning belly makes its next appearance.

