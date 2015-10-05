Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Are Now Parents

Congratulations are in order for Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker! After more than six years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. People confirms that the new baby arrived Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The pair revealed their plans to expand their family in May when the model turned actress posted an adorable picture to her Instagram account. Decker appeared in the photo cradling her barely there baby bump with a big smile across her face and captioned it, "So this happened...#the3ofus."

So this happened... #the3ofus A photo posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on May 2, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

Roddick and Decker, who tied the knot in 2009 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Texas, kept the sex of the baby under wraps after their announcement and have yet to confirm the gender of their new bundle of joy. Here's to the beautiful growing family.