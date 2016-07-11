Brooklyn Beckham's Burberry Brit Fragrance Campaign Video is Here: Watch it Now

Brooklyn Beckham may only be 17-years-old but he’s already proven he’s a fashion fixture and now he’s ready to make his mark in beauty too. Back in January, Burberry announced that Brooklyn whose starred in campaigns for Burberry and Reserved, would be stepping behind the camera to shoot the photos for its #THISISBURBERRYBRIT fragrance campaign. The Burberry Brit fragrance for men and women comes in six different scents and is now available to add to your collection.

On set, Brooklyn gave us a sneak peek at what to expect when he took over Burberry’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts, but now the video shot that day is finally here. Shot in London, the clip follows other bright young things in the fashion world like up-and-coming British models Ben Rees, Lewis Helim, Todd Dorigo, Eliza Thomas, Liv Mason Pearson, Maddie Demaine, Carvell Conduah, and Harry Pourdjis, hanging out on cobblestone streets and in skate parks, as cool teens do.

Although shooting a fragrance campaign may seem like a big task for someone around the age of a high school senior, Brooklyn is no average teen. His relationship with Burberry is actually quite the family affair. Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham have a permanent place in the front row of Burberry’s fashion shows, and his brother Romeo has even starred in a few Burberry campaigns too.

Click play above to watch brand new campaign video.