Brooklyn Beckham Channels Zayn Malik at Grammys After-Party
Brooklyn Beckham is, without a doubt, one of the most stylish 16-year-olds around. To wit, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son can often be seen front row at fashion shows—that is, when he's not modeling or lensing campaigns himself. But as it turns out, the teenage heartthrob does take some outside cues when it comes to dressing.
Last week, dad David Instagrammed a photo of him and Brooklyn twinning in camo-print jackets paired with hoodies and beanies, but it looks like the soccer stud isn't the only person influencing his son's style. Brooklyn stopped by Universal Music Group's Grammys after-party on Monday night in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say that his style is headed in a new, shall we say, direction.
Beckham opted for skinny black jeans, white sneakers, and a floral silk Louis Vuitton bomber for the event, giving us major Zayn Malik vibes. If you recall, the former One Directioner wore the same jacket when he stepped out for the designer's men's show in Paris last summer. Hey, Malik is on the up-and-up as a solo artist, so who better to take some inspiration from?