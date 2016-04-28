Brooklyn Beckham Proves How Much He Really Takes After Mom Victoria Beckham in New 'Grams

There's no doubt that Brooklyn Beckham takes after his super stylish mom Victoria Beckham in more ways than one, and he proved that once again today on Instagram.

The 16-year-old star shared a mirror selfie that shows him wearing a backwards hat and round sunnies, but they weren't just any glasses—they were designed by his famous mother. "Love my new @victoriabeckham glasses! #VBeyewear #VBDoverst #VBHongKong #VBman," Brooklyn captioned the 'gram.

Victoria then shared the same picture on her own account, writing: "Cute!! @brooklynbeckham My eyewear suits u! love and kisses #VBMan #VBDoverst #VBHongKong X VB."

And it looks like Brookyln is really in the mood to show love to his famous mom. A few minutes later, he shared a selfie from the dentist with the caption: "So today I went to the dentist and he said I have really clean and strong teeth. Thanks mum for all those years of dentist appointments and braces."

One thing's certain: this family has some good genes.