Brooklyn Beckham Gets Another Tattoo, Continues Transformation into Dad David

Olivia Bahou
Jul 11, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Brooklyn Beckham is his dad David’s mini-me in their shared love of Soul Cycle and fashion, but there’s now another way in which the 18-year-old is morphing into dad. The former soccer star is covered in tattoos, and it seems like his teenage son is headed down the same path.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Back in April Brooklyn got his first tat, a Native American chief on his right forearm. The teen wrote that it was “just like dad’s,” because David has a very similar piece of ink on his torso.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Later, he added a sketch of a camera to his left bicep, a nod to his love of photography.

Healed..... @_dr_woo_

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Well, just like dad, he’s not done there. On Monday, he showed off another new piece of ink done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo: a compass etched on his left forearm. “Thanks mate,” he wrote alongside the artsy shot of his new tat.

Thanks mate...

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

If he continues following in dad’s footsteps, this won’t be the end of his artsy ink.

