Brooklyn Beckham Can't Stop Thinking About Chloë Grace Moretz

After teasing fans with posts suggesting a possible reunion with one-time girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham's latest 'gram seems to put everything out on the table, publicly displaying his affection.

On Wednesday, the aspiring photographer shared an artsy black-and-white image of the actress from behind at a concert. "Thinking of this one xx," he captioned the candid shot.

Thinking of this one xx A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

As if that wasn't enough relationship fodder for fans, the Carrie star sent the social media love back with a post of her own. Simply captioned, "8.27.17 NY," the inky image seems to prove that Becks Jr. passed down a few of his photography tips to Moretz.

8.27.17 NY A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Rumors of a rekindled romance first started swirling back in August, when eagle-eyed fans noticed Moretz's silhouette in a photo shared to the Brit's account. And, on Sunday, Beckham appeared to stealthily confirm the reports with a low-key post, captioned: "Missing my girl."

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

How cute!