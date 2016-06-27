Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Hold Hands in a Sweet Instagram Snap
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
It was a romantic summer weekend for Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz. The young couple showed off sweet pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.
On Sunday, 17-year-old Beckham shared a snap of him and his actress girlfriend sitting outside on lawn chairs under an umbrella holding hands. He simply captioned it with two heart emojis. In his other hand, Beckham appears to be holding a bag of Funyuns. Risking bad breath on a date? This must be true love!
Moretz, 19, also got in on the fun with a cute pic of Beckham dozing off on the couch with his arm around her sleeping dog. Moretz joked in the caption, "Caught jeepin with another gal." Well, she is pretty cute.
Looks like the couple is having a great summer so far.