Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Officially Dating? Let Their 'Grams Do the Talking

A high school sweetheart is never one to be forgotten, and Brooklyn Beckham may have found his. After years of keeping the rumor mill churning, the 17-year-old model and son of fashion and sports royalty (his parents are David and Victoria Beckham) bravely shared an image of himself Monday morning with longtime speculated girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz.

In the high-wattage black-and-white shot, Beckham cozies up to the 19-year-old actress and face of Coach, who flashes her camera into what appears to be an elevator mirror. And while the picture could just be one of friends hanging out, we think Moretz’s subtle smile, not to mention his arm wrapped around her shoulders, is a clear sign that something is up between the two.

In another shot posted Tuesday morning, the blonde beauty rests on the teenage heartthrob’s shoulder as they sit in the backseat of a car. She also seems to put tabloid fodder to rest, thanks to an adorable, yet mysterious, shot of her holding hands with a companion.

While neither star has officially confirmed their relationship status—each picture lacks a caption—we think this is possibly their way of making it #InstagramOfficial.