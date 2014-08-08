Brooke Shields Is MAC's New Icon!

While bold brows have re-emerged on the runways and red carpets after years of over-plucking being all the rage, the trend certainly isn't new—see Brooke Shields’s flawless arches for proof. Now, getting her signature look is even easier thanks to her partnership with MAC!

The supermodel and actress has teamed up with the brand to create the latest installment for their Icon collection; previous collaborations featured style stars like Diana Ross, Catherine Deneuve, Raquel Welch, and many others. Funny enough, the idea for Shields's collection was sparked after a chance meeting with MAC's Senior VP James Gager, who ran into the star sans-makeup after running errands. "There's this little place I go to get coffee after I drop my kids off for school and after a yoga or spin class, where I think no one will see me without makeup," she tells WWD. "Of course, who do I run into but James, Mr. MAC? After we talked a few times, he approached me about the next Icon line and asked if I would consider designing it with them."

We couldn't think of a better person to add to the Icon family, and Shields was up for the job. Following her conversation with Gager, she began digging through the products she loves as a starting point. "I went through all my makeup, opened it all up, and started to decide what of each product I loved—whether it was from MAC or some obscure brand I got on a shoot in Japan," she adds. "So many times you get asked to 'create' something, but it ends up being 'put your face on this.' I got to run with this, and I loved every detail of it." The final result was a 15-product lineup—the largest of any Icon collection to date—which includes a massive 16-pan shadow palette, nail polishes, lipsticks, glosses, and of course, brow products. Even the product packaging got a special Brooke Shields touch, trading the traditional black color scheme for an orange and grey motif, which mirrors the interior of the star's New York City home. Stay tuned for more sneak peeks at the line, and find the Brooke Shields for MAC Icon collection in stores and on maccosmetics.com starting Oct. 2!

See Brooke Shields's glamorous transformation in our gallery!