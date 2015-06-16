Have $30K a Month to Spend on Rent? If So, You Can Now Lease Brooke Shields's Stunning Home

Brooke Shields's gorgeous home is a girl's dream come true, and it can easily be yours if you've got an extra $30K a month laying around. Shields put her longtime home up for lease yesterday, and as pricey as that sounds, the place is beautiful and we're sure it won't be on the market for too long.

According to Trulia, the 5,345 square foot private pad is tucked in a secluded canyon in one of LA's top neighborhoods and includes 5 balconied bedrooms with the third floor acting as an owner's suite. There's virtually no need to leave the house for anything. Tenants cant enjoy a spa-like ambiance in the 5.5 bathroom estate since it's equipped with a steam shower, sauna, and standalone tubs. And just in case things get drafty, there are fireplaces in both the bedroom and bathrooms. All cravings for dining out will subside after seeing the large chef's kitchen, which is equipped with Viking appliances and white marble countertops. Did we mention this place has a theater?

Take a peek inside Brooke Shield's gorgeous home below.

