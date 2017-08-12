PSA: Brooke Shields Is Coming to New Season of Law & Order: SVU

We don't have many details yet about the upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU, but we do know there's some drama in store for Olivia Benson—and it's coming in the form of one of our favorite supermodels.

According to Hollywood Reporter, actress and model Brooke Shields is joining the SVU cast as a recurring character in Season 19, and she's going to shake up Benson's world. Poor Benson, played by fan favorite Mariska Hargitay, just can't catch a break!

Shields will play a major role in the new season, and she admits it's a far cry from the characters she's used to.

"I play a very different character from any I have ever played," the 52-year-old actress said in a statement. "I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit."

Could she be a villain? Or a new addition to the SVU team? We'll just have to wait and see!

Shields isn't the only addition to the SVU cast this season, either. Philip Winchester, a.k.a. Peter Stone on Chicago Justice, will be joining the show to play the same character.

The new season of Law & Order: SVU premieres on September 27, and we can't wait to see Shields make her debut!