Brooke Shields Swaps Out Heels for Flip Flops, Is Like Us

We already know that Brooke Shields can rock a heel at just about any height from her days as a supermodel, but when it comes to the sidewalk, she’d rather have her feet flat on the ground.

While stepping out in New York City on Thursday evening, the 52-year-old kicked off her coral slingback pumps in favor of a pair of simple black flip flops. And anyone who has walked more than a couple of blocks in heels throughout the city streets totally can’t blame her for the impromptu shoe swap.

Josiah Kamau/GC Images

VIDEO: Brooke Shields' Red Carpet Evolution

In addition to the two pairs of shoes on hand, Shields wore a white lacy dress with a handkerchief hem, a pearl necklace, and oversized sunnies—aka the perfect post-Memorial Day outfit. She kept her beauty look just as unfussy as her ensemble, styling her hair straight and wearing barely any makeup.

RELATED: Brooke Shields’s Chiseled Abs Will Give You a Serious Dose of Fitspo

We aren’t sure if the mom of two was out shopping or on her way to a photo shoot, as she singlehandedly carried three large overstuffed bags to her destination. Either way, we have to beg the question: Can a supermodel get anymore real?