Brooke Shields Won’t Let Her Daughters Model Until They Finish College

Nothing gets in between Brooke Shields modeling her Calvin Klein jeans. Well, except maybe an education. The ‘90s supermodel may be best known for her iconic Calvin Klein ads and her multiple magazine editorials, but many of us forget that she’s also a Princeton graduate.

During an interview featured in the latest issue of Social Life magazine, the 52-year-old beauty speaks out in favor of a college degree over a modeling career. And if her two daughters, Rowan, 14, and Grier, 11, want to follow in her supermodel footsteps, they will have to wait until they graduate.

“It’s a cutthroat and demoralizing business,” Shields said, according to Page Six. “Plus, they want you when they want you, and you have to be there for auditions and work, and my kids aren’t missing school.”

The Blue Lagoon actress credits her Princeton education as what saved her from such a ruthless business. “If I hadn’t had the intellectual piece as my friend, I would have been more devoured by an industry that has no loyalty whatsoever,” she said. “You do think because you’ve been in the industry all of your life it will be loyal, but it’s the antithesis of that.”

Plus, Shields thinks women shouldn’t be looking to teenage girls as body role models. “We shouldn’t just see 15-year-old bodies. I don’t want a 15-year-old body. I don’t want to look like a little boy,” Shields said. “I have curves, and I’ve worked on my strength.”

With a mom like Shields, we know her daughters will be successful no matter what path they choose.