Brooke Shields Is Suing Charlotte Tilbury Over an Eyebrow Pencil

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is coming under fire. According to The Fashion Law, Brooke Shields filed a complaint in California claiming that Tilbury's eponymous makeup line is trying to "capitalize on [her] iconic eyebrows" and "interfere with [her] ability to market a cosmetics line," because it has a product called Brooke S. It's an eyebrow pencil (the product is specifically called Brow Lift) and Shields claims that she was never approached for permission before the line launched. In addition to Tilbury, Shields's case is pointing fingers at Beautylish, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale's, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Sephora, and Yoox Net-a-Porter for stocking the item.

According to the suit, "from the beginning of [Shields's] career ... bold eyebrows have been the trademark of her look and a target for endorsements and collaborations." Tilbury's line isn't shy about using celebrity names for its products. Naomi, Kim KW, Bosworth's Beauty, Penelope, Kidman's Kiss, and Secret Salma are just a few of the inspired names in her offering.

Image zoom Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Brooke Shields Started Wearing Her Most Revealing Bikinis at 53

Shields states that since 2014, when she launched a beauty collaboration with MAC, she has been "investigating and developing potential opportunities to create her own cosmetics line with an emphasis on eyebrow-enhancing products." Having a product called Brooke S on the shelves could be confusing for consumers, especially when its product description reads "inspired by the supermodel brow of the '90s" on select sites, such as Amazon. Even though it's not using Sheilds's full name, the suit states that customers are savvy enough to know exactly who Tilbury is drawing inspo from for the product.

A representative for Shields's legal counsel, Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP, told the Fashion Law, "This is an egregious violation of Brooke's rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate," adding, "Brooke Shields's career as a model, actress, author, and entrepreneur spanning decades has made Brooke (and her eyebrows) a household name."

RELATED: Brooke Shields Didn’t Want to Go Into Labor Without Wearing This Piece of Jewelry

Shields is requesting that the court stop Tilbury from using her name and stop sales of Brooke S at all retailers. She is also seeking "unspecified monetary damages" in the case. Fans don't need to fret, however, because if Shields really is launching a line of brow-centric beauty products, getting it straight from the source isn't necessarily a bad thing.