Matt Lauer’s Alleged Rape Victim Brooke Nevils Slammed His Open Letter as a “Case Study in Victim Blaming”

Brooke Nevils, the former NBC employee who accused Matt Lauer of rape, has issued a statement slamming the open letter in which he denied anally raping her.

In a statement that aired on Wednesday's episode of NBC Nightly News, Nevils called Lauer's letter a "case study in victim shaming," writing, "There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence."

In 2017, Lauer was fired from NBC over what was then described as "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Earlier this week, it was revealed in reporter Ronan Farrow's book Catch and Kill that the incident that got Lauer fired from the network was an accusation of rape from Nevils, who says that he anally raped her during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. On Wednesday morning, Lauer released an open letter calling the encounter "consensual."

"In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault. It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense," he wrote.

Nevils said in her statement that "His open letter was a case study in victim blaming," adding, "I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me."

After Nevils's allegations were made public, Lauer's former Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kobt expressed their support for her, calling the accusations "shocking and appalling."

"I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then," Guthrie said on Wednesday's episode of the Today show. "It is not easy now, and we support her and any women who come forward with claims."

Ann Curry also weighed in, tweeting, "Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart."

On Wednesday, Nevils tweeted expressing her gratitude for her supporters and for other sexual assault survivors who shared their story with her.