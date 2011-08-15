Brooke Burke Marries David Charvet!

Congratulations to Brooke Burke and her new husband, David Charvet! After a five-year engagement, the couple tied the knot over the weekend in tropical St. Barts, THR reports. Burke, who is gearing up to co-host the thirteenth season of Dancing With The Stars, revealed via Twitter that Mark Zunino designed her dress. She later tweeted for the first time as Mrs. Charvet, saying "We finally did it with love and certainty. OMG I'm a married woman!" Click through the gallery to see our favorite celebrity wedding gowns!

