Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Sent Brody Jenner a Very On-Brand Birthday Bouquet

Proving that there are no hard feelings between Brody Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, she and her current fling, Miley Cyrus, sent a very special package to celebrate Jenner's birthday. In lieu of standard flowers, the couple sent Jenner a bouquet spiked with marijuana buds and a care package that included plenty of 420-friendly accouterments.

Jenner captured it all on his Instagram story, which showed a care package from Lowell Herb Co., a California-based purveyor of cannabis and CBD products. The box was stuffed to the brim with smokes and other goodies, but it was the bouquet that stole the show.

"Brody, WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn" reads the accompanying card. Jenner tagged both of them (along with Lowell Farms) in his story, adding two heart emoji.

As for the bouquet, it mixed pretty standard filler such as eucalyptus and wildflowers, with a few strands of cannabis, complete with the plant's signature fuzzy buds.

Jenner is celebrating his 36th birthday just weeks after his separation from Carter, which was accompanied by images of his ex cavorting in Italy with Cyrus, who'd also separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. While there hasn't been an official announcement from Carter and Cyrus about the state of their relationship, sources are saying that the couple is keeping things pretty casual. Carter, who's been mostly silent throughout the ordeal, took some time to Like a comment on her Instagram feed. The commenter clapped back against the haters who support Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship.

"Just wanted to let you know that you don't deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley's 'fans'!," an Instagram user named Victoria wrote. "You and Miley have every right to do whatever you want! If you make Miley happy then I like you! Miley's happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!"