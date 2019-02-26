Brody Jenner Just Weighed in on the Khloé and Tristan Scandal

The Kardashians and Jenners are keeping (mostly) quiet about the Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods scandal, but one usually-quiet member of the fam just spoke out. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brody Jenner, the bro that everyone forgets is a member of the Kardashian brood, said that he feels "bad" for his former stepsister.

Jenner spoke about the issue during Elton John's 2019 Oscars viewing party, where he added one tidbit that fans will definitely support. Thank you, Brody, for saying it: he said that he saw it coming. In addition to saying that Khloé doesn't deserve to be going through this, he said that Thompson cheated once, so there was probably some likelihood that he'd do it again.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Just Opened Up About How "Real" Things Have Been

"Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that," Jenner told Us Weekly. "I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her."

While she didn't say anything directly, Khloé did post plenty of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "People reveal themselves through their actions," she wrote, before adding, "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake." Kourtney and Kim haven't said anything outright either, but they, along with Khloé, have all un-followed Jordyn on social media.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Posts Heartbreaking Messages Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Brody's statement doesn't come out of nowhere — this is his family, after all — but it is surprising for fans that keep up with the Kardashians. The Hills alumni doesn't often comment on the inner workings of his family, which means that he may be out of Kris Jenner's circle of influence. Or, what's more likely is that he just likes to keep things close to his chest. Either way, it's about time that someone close to the family gets real about Thompson's past.