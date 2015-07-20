Brock Collection Designer Laura Vassar Brock Reveals Her Summer Style 

Throughout the month of July, we will be bringing you "My Summer Style," the ultimate look into the lives of our favorite fashion insiders. Here we’ve asked these women to spill their favorite spots to eat, drink, and play this summer. For more inspiration, head on over to Summer in Style to read up on the travel destinations, beauty tips, and more.
Laura Vassar Brock, designer of Brock Collection
Summer weekend destination:
Nantucket.
Best place for an outdoor meal:
The Garden at Palma in New York.
Cocktail you can't resist:
A glass of Caymus wine.
Ultimate summer movie:
To Catch a Thief.
Essential beach read:
The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough.
Sun exposure strategy:
For me, I wear Epicuren SPF 45 on my face, an Eres one-piece and a Nick Fouquet hat. For my baby, he wears a Bonpoint swimsuit and hat with California baby sunscreen.
Three songs on your summer playlist:
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's" by Tim McGraw.
"Plage" by Crystal Fighters.
"Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.
Favorite beach:
The beaches on Bakers Bay (in the Bahamas).
