Brock Collection Designer Laura Vassar Brock Reveals Her Summer Style 

Laura Vassar Brock, designer of Brock Collection

Summer weekend destination:

Nantucket.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

The Garden at Palma in New York.

Cocktail you can't resist:

A glass of Caymus wine.

Ultimate summer movie:

To Catch a Thief.

Essential beach read:

The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough.

Sun exposure strategy:

For me, I wear Epicuren SPF 45 on my face, an Eres one-piece and a Nick Fouquet hat. For my baby, he wears a Bonpoint swimsuit and hat with California baby sunscreen.

Three songs on your summer playlist:

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's" by Tim McGraw.

"Plage" by Crystal Fighters.

"Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.

Favorite beach:

The beaches on Bakers Bay (in the Bahamas).

