What's Broadway Star Anna Chlumsky Most Excited About for the 2015 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards are still over a week away, but the Broadway buzz is already building in anticipation of theater's big night. Even the stars are getting pumped—just ask Anna Chlumsky, who will be hitting the stage to present an award at the ceremony on June 7. "I’m excited for the whole thing," Chlumsky (in Jill Stuart) told InStyle at last night's Fresh Air Fund Gala at Pier Sixty in New York City.

Chlumsky has plenty to look forward to—her Broadway show You Can't Take It With You is up for four awards, including Best Revival of a Play. But the actress is really hoping that two of her individually-nominated co-workers take home trophies. "I would love it if Annaleigh [Ashford] and Scott [Ellis] won," she said of her castmate and director, who are nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play and Best Direction of a Play, respectively. "We've all had a wonderful time—and Annaleigh is just the best."

RELATED: Darren Criss's Favorite Part of Hedwig? The "Good, Fat Tina Wig"

So, what else is the Veep actress looking forward to as next Sunday approaches? "I’ve always been a big theater geek, so I just look most forward to seeing the people who I’ve worked with having a great time," said Chlumsky. And this year, the star has plenty to celebrate in her circle of famous friends. "A lot of people that I know are nominated," she said.

Other than her castmates, Chlumsky can't wait to catch up with the evening's very own co-host, Kristen Chenoweth. "It's going to be great to see her," Chlumsky said. "She’ll be backstage all the time. It's just going to be super." And the actress is ready to hear some live tunes, too. She's especially excited for the cast of Something Rotten!—which has a whopping 10 nominations—to take the stage. "I’m sure they’ll do a great performance!" said Chlumsky.

The Tony Awards air Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

RELATED: The Heidi Chronicles on Broadway: All About Elisabeth Moss's Costumes