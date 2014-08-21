Broadway Bound! Emma Stone Will Take Over Michelle Williams's Role in Cabaret

It's official: Emma Stone is set to make her Broadway debut! The actress will take over the role of Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of the Tony Award–winning musical Cabaret this fall. Stone will replace Michelle Williams as Bowles, whose current performance as the character has received critical praise. The star will join the ranks of a multitude of greats who have played Sally—a troubled singer at an underground club—including Jill Haworth, Liza Minnelli, Natasha Richardson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Molly Ringwald.

Stone will takeover the part on Nov. 11, two days after Williams's run ends, and is set to remain in the cast through Feb. 1, 2015. Though she's not known as a singer, the Spider-Man star never fails to impress us with her range as an actor—Stone is sure to shine in her turn on the Great White Way, and we can't wait!

