Bro-Biking! Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Go Tandem in the Hamptons

What's better than biking in the Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend? Bro-biking with your best friend/man crush, obviously. Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon had the time of their lives yesterday biking tandem through the seaside town, and their silly video is making us want to rent a two-seater ourselves!

JT and Fallon have a pretty solid bromance going on, and they always crack us up when Timberlake appears on The Tonight Show. This weekend, though, they took their BFF antics off the set and down to the Hamptons, where they broke out their tandem bike for some fun in the sun.

Timberlake shared an Instagram video from their biking adventure, and it definitely will make you LOL. The 36-year-old singer and actor starts the video with just himself in the frame, saying, "Just biking through the Hamptons... So beautiful!" Then, he shifts the camera to show Fallon behind him on the bike, and the two men cheer, "Bro-biking!" The clip then shows the dynamic duo biking back and forth, all while chiming the bike's bells.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

This might be the best video of the holiday weekend!