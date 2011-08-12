Britney's VMA Video, Shop ML Monique Lhuillier and More!

1. Check out the new promo video for the 2011 MTV VMA's, featuring a tribute to Britney Spears! [Just Jared]

2. Shop Monique Lhuillier's ML bridesmaids dresses online! [Nordstrom]

3. Bridget Jones is back! Renee Zellweger is set to star in the third flick. [HR]

4. Good news, True Blood fans. The vampire series was renewed for a fifth season! [EW]

5. Polo Ralph Lauren will now be known as just Ralph Lauren. [Refinery29]

6. Zac Posen is opening a retail store in New York, selling his lower-priced Z Spoke line. [The Cut]