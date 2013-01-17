Britney Spears's Unreleased Song Details, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pine to Host Sci-Tech Awards, and More!

1. Get the behind-the-scenes scoop about Britney Spears's unreleased song "Rebellion" from her producer. [ONTD]

2. Star Trek co-stars Zoe Saldana and Chris Pine will host the Academy's Sci-Tech Awards. [Oscars]

3. John Mayer teamed up with Barrett Alley to create wallets made from vintage Civil War-era fabrics. [MTV]

4. Prep for the Grammys by listening to these 25 songs. [EW]

5. Hit the gym in H&M! The retailer added workout gear to their affordable offerings. [FitSugar]

6. Raf Simons is collaborating with Adidas on a limited edition sneaker line. [Fashionista]