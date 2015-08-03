Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in New Instagram Snap

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears
We already knew that Britney Spears could command a stage like no other, but who knew she could do the same to a yoga mat? This weekend, the singer shared an ohm-worthy photo of herself practicing yoga, and it has us reaching for our mats and ready to head out to the soonest Bikram class.
"The world looks better upside down #handstand #yoga," Spears captioned the shot (above), which shows her doing a picture-perfect handstand against a tree. But this isn't the first time the singer has 'grammed a motivational workout photo. Keep reading to see more of her #fitspo Instagrams:
