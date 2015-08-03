Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in New Instagram Snap

We already knew that Britney Spears could command a stage like no other, but who knew she could do the same to a yoga mat? This weekend, the singer shared an ohm-worthy photo of herself practicing yoga, and it has us reaching for our mats and ready to head out to the soonest Bikram class.

The world looks better upside down 🌎🌲#handstand #yoga A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 31, 2015 at 9:19pm PDT

"The world looks better upside down #handstand #yoga," Spears captioned the shot (above), which shows her doing a picture-perfect handstand against a tree. But this isn't the first time the singer has 'grammed a motivational workout photo. Keep reading to see more of her #fitspo Instagrams:

Namaste 🙏 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 9, 2015 at 11:08pm PDT

You never know what caution you're gonna get in the wild A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 12, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

We (sort of) made it up alive... lol A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2015 at 4:01pm PDT

RELATED: Britney Spears Does the Splits in a Bikini During Hawaiian Vacation