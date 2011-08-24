Britney Spears' VMA Style History: See the Photos!

Britney Spears is headed back to the MTV Video Music Awards! After taking a three-year hiatus from attending the event, the pop star will return to the stage to accept the Video Vanguard Award. The network has a Britney tribute planned, and it's rumored to include Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. We'll have to wait until August 28th at 9/8c to see, but we've compiled Britney Spears' hottest VMA looks to get us ready for the big day. Click “See the Photos” for her 12-year VMA fashion history now. Tell us, what's your favorite Britney style moment?