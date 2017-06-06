Britney Spears Twirls with Her Boyfriend in an Adorable Instagram Video 

In case you needed further proof that Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are one of the cutest couples out there, the popstar has got you covered. Today, she posted a slow motion of video of the two of them dancing backstage at one of her Vegas shows, and we can feel the chemistry from here.

In the video, Spears holds on to Asghari's outstretched hand and then twirls into him. As she reaches his side, her leg pops up and he leans down and gives her a kiss on her cheek. While the entire video is pretty much the cutest thing ever, we have to give Spears a shout out for editing it in slow motion. It makes the already romantic moment even more adorable.

"Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas. Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!!" she captioned the video (below).

Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas 😜🌀 Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

While we're still swooning over the video, we also must note that the "Piece of Me" singer looks fantastic in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress and sky-high heels, while her beaux is equally as dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Spears and Asghari’s began dating after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, but it was nearly a missed connection. The Princess of Pop dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later.” Since then they've been inseparable, and it looks like their romance is as strong as ever.