Britney Spears's Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Weighs in on Her Decision to Seek Treatment

After taking an indefinite work hiatus in January to focus on her family (her father had suffered a life-threatening colon-rupture), it was reported on Wednesday that Britney Spears had been admitted to a mental health facility for an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” the week prior and is expected to stay for the full 30 days.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ :),” she captioned a quote card reading “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit,” hours before the news broke.

Those closest to Spears were quick to show their support for the singer and her decision to seek treatment.

Spears’s little sister, Jamie Lynn, posted a sweet throwback of the two on her first day of school.

“Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW ,” she captioned the ‘90s shot.

The multi-hyphenate’s personal trainer boyfriend of nearly 3 years, Sam Asghari, weighed in on Spears’s vow of self-care as well, re-posting her quote card with the note, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger.” Bonus points for the musical reference, Sam.

Even Spears’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline (aka K-Fed) shared his admiration for the mother of his children. "Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent, told Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED: Britney Spears Reportedly Checks into a Mental Health Facility

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” a source told People of the motivation behind her decision to seek treatment. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

If anyone can bounce back from a period of extreme mental and emotional duress, it’s Britney (bitch).