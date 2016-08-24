Britney Spears Takes Us Back to 2003 with "Toxic" in a Sneak Preview of Carpool Karaoke

It's hard to believe it's been 13 years since Britney Spears appeared as a blue-clad, lovestruck flight attendant in 2003's mega hit "Toxic." Among other accolades, the princess of pop received a nomination for Kids' Choice Award for favorite song, and now the Disney star-turned-iconic songstress is bringing back one of our favorite tunes in an appearance on James Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

While the Late Late Show episode doesn't air until Thursday, Aug. 25, viewers are getting a sneak peek of the 34-year-old helping the British comedian get to work with a preview of the two passengers jamming out to "Toxic," and all we can say is "Gimme More."

The mom-of-two, who opted for an all-black lacy off-the-shoulder top, a black choker, and dark trousers for her karaoke close up, also talked about her two sons Sean and Jayden Federline, and said that they had been to see her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The "Make Me" singer's brand new album, Glory, drops one day after the show airing on Aug. 26, so we are curious to see if any of brand new tracks from that album make it onto the show.

