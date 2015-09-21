Britney Spears Teaches a Surprise Dance Class to a Group of Little Girls

This weekend Britney Spears made a group of young girls very happy—and basically gave them bragging rights for the rest of their lives. While attending their Saturday dance class, the little ladies at Rockit Dance Studio in Los Angeles got a special visit from the singer, who dropped by to show them a move or two.

Spears took to Instagram to share a photo and several videos of her working with the tiny dancers. "Surprised the girls at @rockitdancestudio today! Thx for letting me take over your class @lenagold! They rocked it," she wrote in the caption:

Surprised the girls at @rockitdancestudio today! Thx for letting me take over your class @lenagold! They rocked it 😉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:05pm PDT

RELATED: This May Be the Most Adorable Video of Britney Spears's Boys Yet

Among the days activities: Spears helped teach a dance to Madonna's "Give Me All Your Luvin.'" And she obviously couldn't resist showing off her students' talents. Watch her adorable videos here:

L-U-V dancing to my girl @madonna A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

Part 2! Today was so much fun... Couldn't resist posting the rest 😜 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2015 at 7:21pm PDT

Time to happy dance 👯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:10pm PDT

RELATED: Britney Spears Extends Her Vegas Residency by Two Years—Watch Her Cute Annoucement