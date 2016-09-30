Watch Britney Spears Suck Helium and Sing "Shake It Off" on The Jonathan Ross Show

Is Britney Spears a closet Swiftie? The pop sensation recently visited The Jonathan Ross Show and sang a bit of one of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits. In the appearance, which airs in the U.K. on Saturday, the 34-year-old loses a round of Forfeit Tennis and thus has to take the Helium Challenge.

“So one of us, which means you, has to suck down some helium and sing,” Ross says. “So what song do you want to sing? You can sing one of your own, you can sing a popular song. Something we all know.”

Spears takes a big gulp from a pink balloon before choosing to sing a bit of Swift’s 2014 hit, “Shake It Off,” to the delight of the audience.

Great day!! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 28, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

The songstress, showing off her killer bod in a black cutout mini, also sits down with Ross to discuss her dating life. Spoiler alert: She’s “not looking for men right now,” thank you very much. “I’m really happy with myself. I’m not looking for anything. I’m find with the way I am,” she says, according to People.

That’s not to say she hasn’t tried her hand at dating since her divorce from Kevin Federline. “I have a friend at home and he randomly sets me up with people every now and then on dates. It’s just awkward because there are so many times that you meet people and it’s just too awkward and you just don’t feel right,” she says. “The dating people and meeting other people, it’s hard.”

This independent woman has no room in her life to play a “mind game with guys.” Watch her hilarious "Shake It Off" performance by clicking on the video at top.