Britney Spears to Star in Mobile Video Game App

Kim Kardashian did it. Katy Perry is doing it, too. And soon Britney Spears will be starring in her own mobile game as well.

Glu Mobile, the app game developer responsible for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, announced on Wednesday that it would be developing a game featuring Spears, 33.

Due out in 2016, the game will be the first product released as part of a five-year deal between Spears and Glu to feature Spears' likeness, voice and "creative influence," ABC News reports.

The New York Times reported that Kardashian's name proved to be a lucrative hit, making $1.6 million in its first five days on the market and becoming the fifth-highest-grossing game ever in the history of Apple's app store.

In February, Glu Mobile announced that it was making a Katy Perry game, and in March it announced an app game starring Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

