Britney Spears Goes Body Surfing with Her Sons in Rare Today Show Interview

Britney Spears is having quite the whirlwind week—she gave an incredible performance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night and just days earlier released her ninth studio album titled Glory—and it doesn't seem like the pop icon is slowing down anytime soon.

The superstar appeared on this morning's episode of the Today show, where Natalie Morales caught up with the 34-year-old at her home-away-from-home at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. When the host asked Spears whether she considers this to be a comeback, she was quick to shoot down the word. "I don't really see it as a comeback," the blonde bombshell said. "I think I've never really left. I've always been here. So it's just like a reinvention of myself and just a different time in my life—a really good, glorious time."

Aside from a visit to the set of her super successful "Piece of Me" show, Spears and Morales also had some fun on the hotel's simulated wave ride Flowrider, and the singer's sons, Sean Preston, 10, and Jayden James, 9, came along for the ride. In the clip, Spears dons a white two-piece swimsuit that shows off her killer physique as she hits the waves with her kids and the fun ensues.

RELATED: Britney Spears Flashes Her Toned Abs While Filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Watch it all go down in the video above.