This May Be the Most Adorable Video of Britney Spears's Boys Yet

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 20, 2015 @ 11:00 am

It looks like Britney Spears's two boys are turning into quite the handy young men. Jayden James and Sean Preston, Spears's sons with Kevin Federline, were the stars of the singer's latest Instagram video, which shows them adorably showing off a toy they just built. 

"I'm going to show you what this boat can do," older brother Sean says to the camera, while he and Jayden demonstrate how their Lego toy works. At the end of the video, the boys burst out in adorable giggles when a part of their toy mistakenly falls off. So cute! 

Earlier in the day, Spears 'grammed another photo of her little men, this time with mom in the pic. "Chocolate! Yay! Me and the boys at the chocolate factory," the singer captioned the shot of herself along with Sean and Jayden posing next to a chocolate maker. 

Chocolate! Yay! Me and the boys at the chocolate factory.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

RELATED: Britney Spears and Her Son Rock Matching Rainbow Hair

